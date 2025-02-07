Former AEW champion wants to face John Cena, Roman Reigns and other major stars in WWE

A former AEW star expressed his desire to face John Cena, Roman Reigns, and more WWE Superstars. Cena and Reigns are two of the biggest stars over the past 20 years, while others such as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins have also made their marks.

Penta was the latest ex-AEW star to jump ship to WWE along with Rhodes, Punk, and Jade Cargill. He made his debut on the January 13 episode of RAW on Netflix, beating Chad Gable in a very good match. He was also the Iron Man of the 2025 Royal Rumble after entering at number two.

A month into his WWE career, the masked luchador was asked by Chris Van Vliet on Insight regarding the superstars he wants to face in the future. Penta mentioned some of the biggest stars in the company, as well as a couple of fellow AEW alums.

"I have a few names. But the truth is, no matter who is in the ring, no matter what he won, I want to win everything in WWE. John Cena, Punk, Cody, Seth Rollins, The Tribal Chief, Fatu, Bron Breakker. A lot of wrestlers I want for Penta. For example with CM Punk I had one match, he won, I need revenge. The rematch with him, with Cody too. But for me, a special dream match is Penta versus John Cena or Penta versus Finn Balor," Penta said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

Based on his presentation and popularity among fans, Penta has a huge shot at making all of his dream matches happen. He has already faced Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne, so it won't be surprising to see if he goes for the Intercontinental Championship currently held by Bron Breakker.

Penta surprised by the popularity of his mask among WWE fans

One of the things WWE likes about a superstar is when they move a lot of merchandise. Penta's popularity has led to some of his items selling well, including masks.

Speaking on Insight, the masked star was shocked by the number of sales his mask has had since it became available.

"This was a big surprise for me. Actually last night somebody told me how many masks WWE have sold. It is a big number. I can’t say what the number is, but I can only say it is a big number. I feel so proud. I feel now, in my mind, 'Let’s go. I can’t stop. I need to grow every day,'" Penta said. [H/T chrisvanvliet.com]

Speaking of masks, Penta also revealed that his inspiration for the design of his mask are ninjas and dragons.

