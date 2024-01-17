Former AEW performer debuts on WWE NXT

Former AEW star Madi Wrenkowski made her WWE debut during the latest episode of NXT.

Last month's reports confirmed that the former NWA World Women's Tag Team Champion had inked a deal with WWE following successful tryouts in November 2023. She has solidified her presence in the pro wrestling scene with notable appearances in both AEW and Ring of Honor.

During this week's episode of the white and gold brand, Wrenkowski made her debut, now going by the name 'Wren Sinclair.' She took part in a Battle Royal match, competing for the chance to become the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

The Main Character delivered a strong performance in the match, notably eliminating Lash Legend. Wren Sinclair found herself among the final five competitors in the ring before ultimately being eliminated by Kiana James.

Expand Tweet

In an earlier interview, she had also expressed her desire to go up against the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

"I'd also like to get murdered by Rhea Ripley... It would have to be some stipulation where I could get rope breaks, but she couldn't. I would just koala bear [hug] that rope," Madi Wrenkowski said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the 28-year-old star moving forward.

What did you make of Wren Sinclair's WWE NXT debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here