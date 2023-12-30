Former AEW star returning to WWE after 5 years following recent departure from Tony Khan's promotion is possible, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Francine believes Shawn Spears could be heading back to WWE.

Spears had two previous runs in the Stamford-based company. However, he left the promotion in 2019 and joined AEW. The 42-year-old spent nearly four years as an active competitor in Tony Khan's promotion before recently announcing his departure.

During a recent episode of her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine discussed Spears' future. She predicted he might have left AEW after receiving a better offer to return to the Stamford-based company in 2024.

"Well, he does have a baby and one on the way. So, his family is growing. Maybe he's got an offer and he'll be making more money elsewhere. One can only assume WWE," she said. [5:01 - 5:18]

Multiple former AEW stars moved to WWE in 2023

After Cody Rhodes returned to the Stamford-based company last year, several former AEW stars followed in his footsteps in 2023. WWE signed Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.), former TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

Many now believe current AEW World Champion MJF could jump ship in 2024. Speaking on Cafe de Rene, former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree claimed The Salt of the Earth must move to the Stamford-based promotion to work under Triple H.

"There's a lot of people in AEW, MJF being number one. He needs to go to WWE and work under Triple H. [His contract runs out in 2024] Yeah, see, everybody can see just how gifted and talented he is, and working under somebody who knows wrestling, like Triple H, boom," he said.

