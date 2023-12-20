Major AEW star leaving Tony Khan's promotion soon to join WWE and work under Triple H's creative leadership must happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Rene Dupree believes AEW World Champion MJF needs to join WWE.

MJF joined the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2019 after wrestling in other promotions for a few years. The 27-year-old has since become one of the top stars in AEW. The AEW World Champion has held the title for over a year now. However, his contract is set to expire soon. The Salt of the Earth recently revealed that he had not signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling yet.

On the Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree claimed MJF needed to move to WWE. He said the current AEW World Champion should work under a pro wrestling expert like the Stamford-based company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H.

"There's a lot of people in AEW, MJF being number one. He needs to go to WWE and work under Triple H. [His contract runs out in 2024] Yeah, see, everybody can see just how gifted and talented he is, and working under somebody who knows wrestling, like Triple H, boom," he said. [0:01 - 0:32]

Cody Rhodes believes MJF will eventually join WWE

During a recent interview with YES Network, Cody Rhodes discussed MJF's pro wrestling future. The American Nightmare pointed out that the AEW World Champion was one of his recruits during his stint as Executive Vice President in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Rhodes further revealed that he believed the 27-year-old would eventually move to the Stamford-based company.

"I think one day we will see MJF in WWE. (...) And when he does make that jump. And I don't know when that is. But if he comes to WWE and has to stand across from guys like Drew McIntyre, you have to stand across from guys like Omos, or gosh, Brock Lesnar, and again, I'm not shaming anyone that's not hitting the gym, but it is part of what we do now, you gotta be able to swing the bat with the big boys. Watching him grow physically, it seems like maybe he knows where his future lies. But really, your guess is as good as mine. I never bother him about it because I just wanna remain the friends we've become today," he said.

