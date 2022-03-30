"I would be okay with that fantastically" - Former AEW star wants to look as good as Triple H in his 50s (Exclusive)

Marty "The Moth" Martinez was the special guest on this week's episode of UnSKripted, and during the Q&A session, the former Lucha Underground Champion reacted to Triple H's recent in-ring retirement.

Triple H has often drawn praise for maintaining an incredible physique in his 50s and has proved in recent years that he can still wrestle in longer matches.

Martinez said that it was awful that The Cerebral Assassin won't be able to compete again even though he can physically perform at a very high level.

"He wants the option, and he is in good enough shape looking at him. How old is Triple H, you think? 52! I hope I look that good at 52," admitted Marty." "I hope I look like Triple H when I'm in my 50s—just saying. I would be okay with that fantastically. So, you know he is in shape to do it. That sucks for him."

I think it's really crappy for Triple H: Marty "The Moth" Martinez

The former Tough Enough contender was saddened to witness Triple H hang up his boots but noted that it's good that The Game didn't encounter any significant health issues during his prime.

During his recent chat with Stephen A. Smith, HHH also revealed that he intends to continue with his backstage responsibilities in WWE, including recruiting the next generation of WWE Superstars.

Martinez was glad the Hall of Famer still had a lot to look forward to following the end of his days as an active wrestler.

"I think it's really crappy for Triple H, man, like, this is all he has known! Now, he has got to go down the business route anyway; he was going down that route anyway," stated Martinez. "So, like, it's better that it happened now than when he was at the height of his career, I guess. But, it's never a great thing to have to worry about if I do this particular exercise or something, I may pass away, I may die. He's got a family, businesses to run, like no one wants to die. Just period, it's horrible when anyone dies, and so that, it's horrible, obviously."

While most fans remember Marty, real name Martin Casaus, from his run in Lucha Underground, the wrestler also competed in WWE's Tough Enough season five.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's weekly Q&A show, Casaus also spoke about his experiences of participating in the presence of Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was the host of Tough Enough.

