Former Authority member seemingly confirms he may never wrestle in WWE again right before SummerSlam 

WWE SummerSlam is that time of the year when legends from yesteryear rise. However, a former Authority member doesn't think he will ever wrestle again.

Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane) stepped away from wrestling many years ago to focus on his political career. He has been serving as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, since 2018.

His wrestling schedule has slowed down in recent years, with his last in-ring appearance coming during the 2021 Royal Rumble Match. The Big Red Machine last appeared in WWE at SummerSlam nearly three years ago.

He hasn't been active full-time since the Authority days, where he famously served as Director of Operations.

His continued absence has everyone wondering if he will ever get a retirement match, just like Goldberg and John Cena.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Kane said he is unsure he will be able to get back in the ring anytime soon. The 58-year-old WWE legend said his wrestling days are behind him, as he wouldn't be able to match the current style of wrestling today.

“I don’t know about that, man. Oh man. Brother, we were just talking about athleticism and movement and keeping up with the pace of people nowadays, that may have left me behind, guys.” (H/T - Ringside News)

Kane doesn't have anything left to prove inside the squared circle. Even if he never comes back, he has already cemented himself as one of the all-time greats.

