  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Kane
  • Former Authority member seemingly confirms he may never wrestle in WWE again right before SummerSlam 

Former Authority member seemingly confirms he may never wrestle in WWE again right before SummerSlam 

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Jul 17, 2025 04:45 GMT
The Authority (Image Credits: wwe.com)
The Authority (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE SummerSlam is that time of the year when legends from yesteryear rise. However, a former Authority member doesn't think he will ever wrestle again.

Ad

Glenn Jacobs (aka Kane) stepped away from wrestling many years ago to focus on his political career. He has been serving as the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, since 2018.

His wrestling schedule has slowed down in recent years, with his last in-ring appearance coming during the 2021 Royal Rumble Match. The Big Red Machine last appeared in WWE at SummerSlam nearly three years ago.

He hasn't been active full-time since the Authority days, where he famously served as Director of Operations.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

His continued absence has everyone wondering if he will ever get a retirement match, just like Goldberg and John Cena.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Kane said he is unsure he will be able to get back in the ring anytime soon. The 58-year-old WWE legend said his wrestling days are behind him, as he wouldn't be able to match the current style of wrestling today.

“I don’t know about that, man. Oh man. Brother, we were just talking about athleticism and movement and keeping up with the pace of people nowadays, that may have left me behind, guys.” (H/T - Ringside News)
Ad

Kane doesn't have anything left to prove inside the squared circle. Even if he never comes back, he has already cemented himself as one of the all-time greats.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications