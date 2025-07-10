Former Authority member shares personal update 942 days after WWE retirement

A former WWE champion and Authority member recently took to social media to share a personal update more than two years after his retirement. It is none other than J&J Security's Jamie Noble.

Ad

The Authority was one of the biggest stables in World Wrestling Entertainment. The group was mainly led by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Throughout its history, the faction had an incredible line of members, including Seth Rollins and Randy Orton.

At one point, The Visionary was also paired with J&J Security, consisting of Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury. Although Noble last competed during WWE Live Holiday Tour on December 11, 2022, he is still a part of the Stamford-based promotion and is working as a backstage producer.

Ad

Trending

The former Cruiserweight Champion recently took to Instagram to share a personal update, 942 days after retiring from in-ring competition. Noble uploaded several photos of himself, showcasing his incredible physique. In his post's caption, Jamie wrote about his back workout, highlighting the exercises he does to maintain his physique.

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

"Ok back workout at home. Better than nothing. Pullups, dumbbell rows, deadlift, bar bent over rows, pull downs with the bands. #jamienoble #homeworkouts," he wrote.

Ad

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Another former Authority member and WWE personality is set to retire soon

Although Jamie Noble retired from in-ring competition in 2022, another former Authority member is set to hang up his boots this month. It is none other than former WWE referee Scott Armstrong.

Diamond Championship Wrestling's official X/Twitter handle recently posted about Scott Armstrong's final match. The company shared that Armstrong will hang up his boots after one last bout on July 12 at DCW: Pay the Piper 2.

Ad

"💎 A LEGEND'S FINAL CHAPTER 💎DCW: Pay the Piper 2 LIVE on PPV on Saturday, July 12th! Join us as Scott Armstrong, a Gulf Coast icon, 40+ year veteran of professional wrestling, and proud member of the legendary Armstrong family, steps into the ring ONE LAST TIME."

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Two former Authority members, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton, are still going strong in WWE. It will be interesting to see if Triple H will ever bring back the stable again in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More