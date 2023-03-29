Former champion advances to a multi-woman ladder match at major WWE show

Former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Indi Hartwell defeated Ivy Nile and Sol Ruca to punch her ticket to challenge for Roxanne Perez's title at Stand & Deliver.

Hartwell fought in a triple-threat match featuring Sol Ruca and Ivy Nile as it was the last chance to earn a spot in a six-woman ladder match for the NXT Women's Championship for the show during WWE WrestleMania weekend.

Nile and Hartwell fell out of the ring during their match, and Ruca dropped both with a moonsault off the top. She rolled Indi back into the ring for a near fall before Nile returned to the ring by nearly botching a hurricanrana.

#WWENXT EXCLUSIVE: The bond between #DiamondMine remains strong as The #CreedBrothers are confident that @ivynile_wwe will punch her ticket to NXT #StandAndDeliver with a win in tonight's Last Chance Qualifying Match. EXCLUSIVE: The bond between #DiamondMine remains strong as The #CreedBrothers are confident that @ivynile_wwe will punch her ticket to NXT #StandAndDeliver with a win in tonight's Last Chance Qualifying Match.#WWENXT https://t.co/A1qIvcELip

Ivy Nile got a two-count on Sol Ruca but then countered into an armbar until Indi Hartwell broke it up with an elbow. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion pancaked Ruca, but Nile broke the pin.

In the match's closing moments, Ivy locked in the Dragon Sleeper on Hartwell, but Ruca hit Sol Snatcher on Nile. The 26-year-old kicked Ruca out of the ring before connecting a sliding elbow to the back of Nile's head for the win.

After the match, the rest of the competitors randomly showed up throughout the arena. Indi Hartwell will go against Gigi Dolin, Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, and Roxanne Perez at Stand & Deliver.

Do you think Indi Hartwell will become the new WWE NXT Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

