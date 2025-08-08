Former champion agrees with criticism after WWE ended popular gimmick

A former champion in WWE recently claimed that the promotion ended a popular gimmick too early. The star in question exited the promotion last year after the company elected not to renew his contract.

Baron Corbin responded to a wrestling fan on social media who claimed that one of his gimmicks had ended too soon. The former champion was recently a guest on the Insight podcast with Chris Van Vliet and discussed portraying Sad Corbin on WWE television.

A wrestling fan responded to the clip on Instagram and stated that there was a lot of potential for the character, but the promotion pulled the plug far too soon. Corbin agreed with the fan's message, and you can check out his response in the image below.

"I agree," he wrote.

Corbin claimed his gimmick could have lasted longer. [Image credit: Chris Van Vliet on Instagram]

Corbin was informed ahead of Crown Jewel 2024 last November that his contract would not be renewed by the company. The veteran has been performing on the independent wrestling scene since his departure from the company.

Baron Corbin comments on his pairing with JBL not working in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin recently discussed his partnership with JBL not going as planned.

JBL briefly served as Corbin's manager on WWE television, but it never resonated with wrestling fans. Speaking with WrestleManiac UK, the former NXT Tag Team Champion shared that he was burnt out when JBL became his manager. The veteran shared that he thought the pairing was going to work, and he went into a "dark place" after it failed.

"When I was kind of finishing my time up there on the main roster before NXT, I was stuck, man. I was mentally burnt out. Physically, I was burnt out. The stuff with JBL just didn't work for some reason, it didn't resonate with the audience like I saw it. I still think it could have been so successful. So, that really hurt, because I think the world of John [JBL] and it really kind of put me in a dark place in a sense," he said.

You can check out the interview in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds in the world of professional wrestling for Baron Corbin following his departure from the company.

