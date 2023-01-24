Former champion assures a special moment at WWE RAW XXX

WWE RAW XXX is already jam-packed with many legends scheduled to appear and title matches on the card. Nevertheless, the must-see champion is not looking to take a backseat on this monumental occasion.

Fans of The Miz can expect The A-Lister to be involved in a significant moment on the red brand's 30-year anniversary. He posted a tweet reminiscing about his special moments over the years with the Stamford-based promotion's flagship show.

The Miz won his first Intercontinental Championship at RAW 1000 over ten years ago. Today, he has held the title a record eight-times.

The Miz was last seen involved in a major television program against Dexter Lumis. The former WWE Champion defeated Lumis in a "Winner Takes All" ladder match on the December 19, 2022 episode of RAW.

The former WWE Champion's Mrs. celebrated her birthday recently

Former Divas Champion Maryse recently celebrated her 40th birthday. Despite her full-time career ending way back in 2011, The Miz's wife returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 to manage him.

She has sporadically competed in matches, last seen in a mixed tag bout against WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Pheonix at last year's Royal Rumble premium live event.

One can't rule out the possibility of Maryse entering the Women's Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. However, she most likely won't be returning to compete for a title or a long-term program.

The Miz, on the other hand, is still going strong and has had an exceptional 2022, having been involved in a feud against Logan Paul. The duo fought in a remarkable contest at Summerslam last year. It remains to be seen what The A-Lister will be up to at WrestleMania 39 in the SoFi Stadium.

