"Look at us" - Former WWE Champion reacts to impressive achievement he shares with Dolph Ziggler

Former WWE Champion The Miz recently reacted to an impressive statistic shared by Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Both The Miz and Dolph Ziggler were a part of the 6-Pack Challenge this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

The winner of the match was assured of a shot at the United States Championship.

Bobby Lashley emerged victorious and is now set to face Austin Theory next week for the championship. The All Mighty is still bitter about an attack by Brock Lesnar costing him the title in October 2022. He will have all the motivation in the world to get it back next week during the title match on RAW's 30th-anniversary show.

Earlier today, The Miz sent out a picture of him kicking The Showoff in the face during Monday's RAW, which included an impressive statistic posted by Sportskeeda Wrestling. The Miz and Dolph Ziggler have competed against each other in WWE at least once a year since 2009.

"Look at us, @heelziggler 😎," tweeted The Miz.

The Miz boasts about his win over Dolph Ziggler six years ago on WWE SmackDown

Last November, The Miz boasted about defeating Dolph Ziggler to win the Intercontinental Championship for the sixth time.

The Miz is a two-time WWE Champion but will likely be remembered more for his time as an Intercontinental Champion. The A-Lister has captured the Intercontinental Championship an incredible eight times so far in his career. Dolph Ziggler is not far behind him with six reigns as the Intercontinental Champion.

On the November 15th, 2016, episode of SmackDown, Dolph defended the IC Title against The Miz with Maryse and the Spirit Squad ringside. As expected, The Miz did not win the match on his own and captured the title after Maryse interfered in the match. The questionable victory did not stop The A-Lister from bragging about the victory on the sixth anniversary of the match.

"Six years ago today, @HEELZiggler got his skull crushed into the mat for my sixth Intercontinental Title," tweeted The Miz.

The Miz @mikethemiz Six years ago today, @HEELZiggler got his skull crushed into the mat for my sixth Intercontinental Title Six years ago today, @HEELZiggler got his skull crushed into the mat for my sixth Intercontinental Title 😎 https://t.co/bFADb2hHhV

Dolph Ziggler and The Miz have had incredible careers that can often be overlooked because they are typically not in the main event. Time will tell if either of them will be able to capture the WWE Championship once again before their careers are over. Both superstars will have a chance to do so if either can win the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 28th.

