Former champion backstage to witness her husband beaten by Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW live from Ontario, California, was a stacked show and included some interesting storyline continuation.

Drew McIntyre's upcoming heel turn continued to be teased, with the former WWE champion not only defeating Kofi Kingston after a distraction from Ivar but also taking down The Miz.

The Miz hosted McIntyre on Miz TV, but The New Day interrupted the show. Drew then turned on Miz and head-butted him after he refused to be quiet and address The New Day's accusations.

Meanwhile, Miz's wife Maryse was backstage to witness the situation and has shared several updates of herself with Natalya on Instagram, who faced Tegan Nox in her first-ever match on RAW.

Maryse and her husband, The Miz, live in California, which might explain why she was backstage for RAW.

Maryse hasn't wrestled for WWE in more than a year

The Women's Division is currently the most competitive it has ever been, but Maryse, as a former Divas Champion, hasn't wrestled for the company in almost two years.

The last time Maryse set foot in a wrestling ring was back at The Royal Rumble in January 2022 when she lost to Edge and Beth Phoenix. Maryse has returned to WWE several times since her retirement to appear in mixed tag team matches alongside her husband.

In the past decade, Maryse and The Miz have wrestled with several WWE couples, including John Cena and Nikki Bella and Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. Miz and his wife welcomed two daughters over the past few years, and it doesn't appear as though Maryse is looking to return to the ring anytime soon.

