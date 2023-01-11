Former champion believes Roman Reigns will have a legendary challenger at WrestleMania

Who will stand across the ring from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

Many members of the WWE Universe are speculating that The Tribal Chief could drop one or both of his world championships at WrestleMania 39. But if that's the case, who will he face at the company's biggest show of the year?

In a video posted on WWE's Twitter account today, the leader of Damage CTRL Bayley predicted that John Cena would get another shot against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

"John Cena vs. Roman Reigns will be a main event in WrestleMania in 2023," said Bayley. [01:52 - 02:00]

WWE @WWE @WWERollins,



What did The Phenomenal One say about

Did

Will We've got your 2023 WWE predictions courtesy of @RheaRipley_WWE @AJStylesOrg and more!What did The Phenomenal One say about @GraysonWWE ?!Did @TrueKofi have the boldest prediction of them all?Will @DomMysterio35 make history this month according to Mami? We've got your 2023 WWE predictions courtesy of @RheaRipley_WWE, @WWERollins, @AJStylesOrg and more!What did The Phenomenal One say about @GraysonWWE?! 👀Did @TrueKofi have the boldest prediction of them all?Will @DomMysterio35 make history this month according to Mami? https://t.co/SeQMcO0o1P

While we expect John Cena to be involved at WrestleMania 39 in some way, we don't think Triple H's plan would be for The Leader of CeNation to face The Head of the Table once again. But in the wrestling industry, never say never.

If you're interested in sports betting, the NFL Playoffs begin this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Do you want to experience the Island of Relevancy like The Tribal Chief? Click to shop for official Roman Reigns merchandise!

Who will likely challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

While we don't see WWE running back the SummerSlam 2021 rematch between John Cena and Roman Reigns, there are quite a few options for who can face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The most popular pick seems to be a returning Cody Rhodes, who has been getting return vignettes across both RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks chronicling his road to recovery.

If this method for Rhodes seems familiar, that's because it was done for Triple H back in 2002 when The Game returned from his torn quad injury. The Cerebral Assassin then went on to win the Royal Rumble later that month.

We could absolutely see a similar path for The American Nightmare this year. But will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

The one name that could potentially put a monkey wrench in Rhodes' Royal Rumble win would be the return of The Rock. A match between Rock and Roman has been pitched for many years, but no year has it seemed more realistic than this one.

If The Rock doesn't return to work WrestleMania 39, we can't help but wonder if his window to return to the ring has officially closed.

What do you make of Bayley's comments? Do you think there's any chance that Cena could face Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Here are some WWE stars who were injured at the worst possible time.

Poll : Who is more likely to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Cody Rhodes The Rock 0 votes