Former champion blasts WWE agents after Chad Gable spot on RAW

Penta qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match by defeating Chad Gable and Dragon Lee on the May 26 episode of WWE RAW. In a recent podcast episode, former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards discussed how agents should prioritize wrestlers' safety.
Gable landed awkwardly after Penta planted him head-first against the ring canvas with an Underhook Piledriver. At the same time, the luchador held Dragon Lee on his back before dropping his fellow masked wrestler onto his knees.
On The Stevie Richards Show, Richards told host James Romero that backstage producers must stop wrestlers from performing dangerous moves:
"The agent's job is protect the talent from themselves, and these agents do a p**s-poor job of it. How many times do we have this happening?" [9:31 – 9:41]
Agents, also known as producers, collaborate with in-ring talents on ideas for matches before shows. They have the authority to approve or reject moves that could potentially be unsafe.
Stevie Richards on the quality of modern-day WWE agents
WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes is the company's most experienced producer. Several former wrestlers also work as agents, including Jamie Noble, Jason Jordan, Shane Helms, and Tyson Kidd.
In Stevie Richards' opinion, WWE would benefit from employing legends like Fit Finlay and William Regal as producers on the main roster:
"I would prefer to have an older veteran wrestler, a Regal, a Finlay, that can explain. Not even tell me not to do it, James, but this, 'Okay, tell me why. Tell me why you're doing it. Give me all the stuff before and after and during. Why would this spot add something to the match?'" [8:48 – 9:11]
Finlay currently works as a trainer at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Regal also plays an important role behind the scenes as the company's Vice President of Global Talent Development.
