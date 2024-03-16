Former champion boasts incredible feat during pandemic while away from WWE

A former champion has shared a throwback image showing an incredible feat achieved during the pandemic while away from WWE.

There were a bunch of releases during the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of them was Chelsea Green. She returned to the independent circuit after her 90-day no-compete clause expired.

Green wrestled for several promotions after her WWE release. She appeared on Ring of Honor and NWA but was signed to Impact Wrestling. She eventually got re-signed by the Stamford-based promotion at the start of 2023 when she was a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

In a post on her X account, Chelsea Green shared a throwback image of her Ring of Honor debut. Despite a broken hand, she was proud to make her first appearance for ROH.

"My ROH pandemic debut. Broken arm? Yolo," Green wrote.

Green was supposed to be a part of the ROH Women's World Championship tournament in July 2021. Despite the injury, she was ready to wrestle, but the Maryland Athletic Commission prevented her from competing.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion would eventually make her in-ring debut for ROH a month later. She teamed up with Sumie Sakai but lost to Miranda Alize and Rok-C, who is now on NXT as Roxanne Perez.

What's the most painful WWE move to take for Chelsea Green?

In an interview on the Lightweights podcast, Chelse Green discussed many topics, including the most painful WWE move to take.

She had several moves on her mind, but it was Raquel Rodriguez's Tejana Bomb that took the cake.

"The Tejana Bomb, I think it's called, from Raquel," Green said. "That's a scary one because you're up really high. Anything from Bianca (Belair), and the funny thing is that the most painful stuff, they're the things you don't really expect. ... It's not really the cool moves that hurt the most. Well, sometimes my dropkick hurts me. It does." [H/T Fightful]

Green has had a tough time since she and Piper Niven dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships. She has been wrestling mainly at Main Event and has put together wins over Gigi Dolin, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, and Natalya.

