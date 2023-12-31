Former champion breaks silence after defeat against Cody Rhodes at latest WWE Live Event

WWE headed to Los Angeles for their final show of the year, featuring Cody Rhodes in the main event, where he picked up a win over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura emerged as one of the most exciting heels on RAW in 2023, with The American Nightmare being his latest target. The two superstars locked horns in a brutal Street Fight to close the last House Show of the year.

The intense encounter between the two rivals eventually ended with Cody Rhodes picking up a win. Although the King of Strong Styles ended the year with a loss, he took pride in an incredible achievement for 2023.

Shinsuke Nakamura kickstarted the year by featuring in a main event. He locked horns with The Great Muta in the main event of Noah The New Year Show while still under contract with WWE. Nakamura defeated Muta on January 1, 2023, to begin a career-defining year.

His final appearance of the year saw him compete in a main event. Shinsuke Nakamura took to social media after the House Show in Los Angeles to share his legendary feat and labeled it as an act "well done."

"1/1/23 Main Event. 12/30/23 Main Event. Well Done, right?" wrote Nakamura in his post.

Fans have high hopes for Nakamura in 2024, with several hoping that he will become one of the biggest heels in the company.

The creative team's decision to present him as an anime villain has worked well for his promos. It will be interesting to see what's in store for the Intercontinental Champion on the red brand in the coming year.

Complete results from WWE Holiday Tour 2023

Here are the complete live event results from Las Vegas, courtesy of Solo Wrestling:

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) defeated Grayson Waller and Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince)

Butch defeated Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley defeated Cameron Grimes

Kevin Owens defeated Solo Sikoa in a Last Man Standing Match

Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeated LWO (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde)

Bianca Belair and Shotzi defeated WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY and Bayley

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso in a Steel Cage Match in the main event.

