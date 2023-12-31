Top babyface forced to cheat against Solo Sikoa; brutal match ends in Bloodline member's 15th straight loss since beating John Cena in WWE

The latest WWE live event in Las Vegas saw one Bloodline member brutally put through the table after an intense match.

One of the matches booked for the show brought Solo Sikoa face-to-face with Kevin Owens in a singles match. The two were engaged in a grueling but engaging exchange, with both superstars using available weapons at their disposal.

The final moments of the saw match saw KO resort to 'questionable tactics,' aka cheating, to seal his victory with the crowd fully behind him. A table had been set up against the turnbuckle in one corner, and Sikoa was trying to crash his opponent against the same.

However, Kevin Owens countered at the right moment and hit back with two Stunners. He then kicked Solo Sikoa in his nether regions twice before driving him through the slanted table to pick up his win.

Here is the video of Kevin Owens putting Solo Sikoa through the table at the live event in Las Vegas:

This marked The Tribal Heir's fifteenth straight loss since he beat John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. To make things worse for The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso suffered defeat in the show's main event when he took on Jimmy Uso in a Steel Cage Match.

As for Kevin Owens, he is scheduled to lock horns with Santos Escobar in the United States Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament on the WWE SmackDown: New Year Revolution show this week. The winner of this match will challenge Logan Paul for the title at Royal Rumble 2024.

Complete results from WWE Holiday Tour 2023

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Las Vegas, courtesy of Solo Wrestling:

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson) defeated Grayson Waller and Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince)

Butch defeated Austin Theory

Bobby Lashley defeated Cameron Grimes

Kevin Owens defeated Solo Sikoa in a Last Man Standing Match

Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeated LWO (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde)

Bianca Belair and Shotzi defeated WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY and Bayley

LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso in a Steel Cage Match in the main event

