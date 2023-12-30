WWE Holiday Tour Results: Former champion puts Solo Sikoa through table, female star appears after getting married (Las Vegas, 12/29)

The WWE SmackDown roster stopped in Las Vegas for a house show on December 29. The show emanated from the MGM Grand Garden Arena and featured top stars from the blue brand in action.

The event started with a six-man tag team match that saw AJ Styles join forces with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to take on Grayson Waller and Pretty Deadly. Despite recent tension between The O.C. members, the trio were able to work together to take home the win.

Waller's tag team partner, Austin Theory, also had the same fate as he lost to Butch in a singles match. Bobby Lashley also got a victory over Cameron Grimes.

Solo Sikoa was also in action in Vegas. The Bloodline member took on former Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match. The match saw KO deliver a brutal beating to the former NXT North American Champion, including putting him through a table.

Elsewhere on the card, The Street Profits defeated Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of The LWO. Shotzi was also in action at the show despite getting married a few hours back.

The 31-year-old wore her wedding dress before teaming up with Bianca Belair to defeat IYO SKY and Bayley.

The event was headlined by LA Knight, who faced Jimmy Uso in a Steel Cage match. Like Solo Sikoa, Jimmy also came up short against one of Reigns' rivals as The Megastar picked up the win to conclude an action-packed evening.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Las Vegas, courtesy of Solo Wrestling:

