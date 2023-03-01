Former champion breaks silence following strange appearance on WWE RAW

WWE star and former Raw Women's Champion Nikki Cross has broken her silence following a very strange appearance on last night's RAW.

Cross has been on a roll in WWE after ditching her superhero persona and returning to the crazy character that won over fans during her run in NXT. She was one of the six competitors in the recent Women's Elimination Chamber match but eventually fell short. Asuka ended up the sole survivor and will now challenge Bianca Belair at WrestleMania Hollywood.

The former sANity member accompanied Candice LeRae to the ring on RAW and provided a sound distraction that helped LeRae pick up a win over Piper Niven. When someone on Twitter shared a photo of Cross' strange entrance with LeRae, she responded by sharing a gif that mimicked the situation.

There is no current plan for Nikki Cross to be on the WWE WrestleMania 39 card

Nikki Cross may be finding her groove again on the WWE main roster, but it might not be enough to get her on the biggest show of the year. As of now, there are no reported plans for the former champion to be wrestling at WrestleMania 39 and the Showcase of the Immortals is only a month away.

However, the women's division will be heavily featured on the show, with a lot of the big matches already set. Aside from Bianca Belair vs. Asuka, Charlotte Flair will be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, who won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. This will be the second time Ripley and Flair have met under the WrestleMania banner.

Lita and Becky Lynch captured the Women's Tag Team titles on last night's RAW, and a showdown against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could be in store for the big event in Los Angeles. Fellow Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who helped Lynch and Lita in their win, might also be on the card.

One thing is for certain, this year's WrestleMania 39 in shaping up to be an exciting show.

