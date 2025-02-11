Former champion breaks silence after shocking WWE exit

Several WWE Superstars were released by the Stamford-based promotion in the lead-up to Elimination Chamber. Following his departure, former RAW Tag Team Champion Luke Gallows posted a cryptic message on social media.

The Good Brothers – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, returned to the promotion in October 2022. The duo reunited with their former Bullet Club member and then-OC stablemate, AJ Styles, saving him from an attack by The Judgment Day.

They had previously been released from the company in April 2020 after a four-year tenure. Unfortunately, Anderson and Gallows once again parted ways with World Wrestling Entertainment on February 8, 2025.

Earlier today on X (formerly Twitter), Luke Gallows shared a photo of an hourglass. The former RAW Tag Team Champion appears to be alluding to the 90-day non-compete clause with WWE, after which he will become a free agent. The American Beast also tagged Karl Anderson in the post.

Luke Gallows predicted major star's appearance at WWE Royal Rumble

The Demon of Destruction's last televised match occurred in September 2024. Following appearances in a few dark matches on SmackDown, Luke Gallows announced that he would be sidelined for up to seven months due to a torn rotator cuff and torn labrum. This injury unfortunately ruled the former OC member out of action for the upcoming WrestleMania 41.

That said, Gallows, during his Talk'n Shop podcast, shared predictions for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The former RAW Tag Team Champion speculated that reigning TNA World Champion Joe Hendry would be a surprise entrant in the multi-man contest. Fans indeed witnessed this come to fruition in Indianapolis.

"I believe in Joe Hendry being in the Royal Rumble. He has to be, right?"

The wrestling world will have to wait and see where The Good Brothers – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson – will go after their 90-day non-compete clause with WWE expires.

