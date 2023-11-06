Former Champion claims WWE Crown Jewel finish wasn’t sanctioned; requests tape check

A former champion in WWE has claimed that the finish to their match at Crown Jewel wasn't sanctioned and requested a tape check.

Rhea Ripley had the toughest challenge of her reign as Women's World Champion at WWE Crown Jewel this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia. The Eradicator defended the title in a Fatal 5-Way match against Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley was able to retain the title after connecting with the Riptide off the top rope on Zoey Stark. She hit the move on top of Rodriguez and Baszler in the middle of the ring. Ripley then pinned Baszler to win the match at Crown Jewel and retain the Women's World Championship.

Following the match, Shayna Baszler took to social media to complain about the result of the match. She claimed that Nia Jax passed out during the match while in the Kirifuda Clutch and suggested that fans look at the tape.

"Look at the tape. Nia passed out. The game needs a new fix. #CrownJewel," she posted.

Shayna Baszler reveals she is open to teaming up with an injured WWE Superstar

Shayna Baszler recently disclosed that she wouldn't be opposed to teaming up with Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai.

The Australian star suffered a torn ACL earlier this year in May. Kai returned to celebrate Iyo Sky winning the WWE Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam, but will not be returning to action until next year. Sky cashed in on Bianca Belair to win the title at SummerSlam and then got some assistance from the returning Kairi Sane to defeat The EST once again last night at Crown Jewel 2023.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Philipa Marie in an exclusive interview earlier this year, Shayna Baszler noted that she has a real-life friendship with Dakota Kai and wouldn't mind teaming up with her sometime down the line.

"If that presented itself for whatever reason, [then] yeah, I'm not opposed to that. She can take a beating. I've given it to her plenty of times. I know that wouldn't be wasted."

Shayna Baszler is a former NXT Women's Champion, and has held the Women's Tag Team Championships three times. However, the veteran has never been able to capture a singles title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see when she will get another shot at the Women's World Championship moving forward.

