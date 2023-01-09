Former champion claims she will win the WWE Women's Royal Rumble

The WWE women's division got their own Royal Rumble match in 2018. Thus, by default, beginning the road to WrestleMania for two wrestlers from the January extravaganza annually.

Royal Rumble 2022 is set to take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28. Ahead of the premium live event, a former champion has claimed via tweet that she is going to win the Rumble.

This female wrestler is none other than Dana Brooke.

Brooke is a former 15-time 24/7 Champion. Since the company retired the title, she has not been featured in weekly programming often. Dana recently responded to WWE's tweet about early Royal Rumble predictions.

"Me all the way!" Dana Brooke tweeted.

Whilst prominent names have won bouts, such as Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, the premium live event has also been a platform for up-and-comers to kickstart their main event run. Winning this year's Rumble match could be career-altering for Brooke.

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Royal Rumble and headlined 'Mania against Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, in a winning effort for the EST later that year. She hasn't looked back since.

Dana Brooke unhappy with creative frustrations after major Triple H decision over WWE Title

Dana Brooke was heavily featured on the undercard program on television with the 24/7 belt. Nikki Cross defeated the former to win the title on the November 7, 2022, episode of RAW.

After the camera shifted to a backstage segment where Cross was walking ahead of Damage CTRL, the former threw the belt into a trash can while looking the other way. Brooke went on to voice her displeasure on Twitter over Triple H's booking of the title. She tweeted:

"Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate… LITERALLY IN THE TRASH! #wwe @WWE @USA_Network"

Brooke had even publicly requested the transition of the 24/7 Title into the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Whilst the possibility for a women's mid-card title seems plausible, the former 15-time champion's reason for feeling off about the segment on RAW is reasonable.

