Former champion defends MFT member's recent WWE signing

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 20, 2025 19:37 GMT
A still from WWE Night of Champions (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
A still from WWE Night of Champions (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa was part of The Bloodline for a couple of years before taking over the stable last year, and added new members to the group. The Stamford-based promotion has faced criticism for signing a 43-year-old star, and Ryback defended the company's action.

JC Mateo (fka Jeff Cobb) made his WWE debut earlier this year at the Backlash Premium Live Event to help Jacob Fatu win his Fatal Four-Way match and retain the United States Championship. He was given his current name after defeating LA Knight in his in-ring debut on the following edition of SmackDown. Although he started strong, Mateo appears to have been nerfed down significantly over time.

Earlier today, Ryback took to his X/Twitter account to respond to a user asking if JC Mateo's WWE signing was the most pointless. The former Intercontinental Champion defended the 43-year-old's addition to the roster and criticized the X user. He opined that JC Mateo was doing great with the opportunities he was getting.

"Your words say more about your insecurity and lack of awareness than they ever will about him. It is not pointless to him or his family. Every man and woman in this business has spent years grinding to earn these opportunities. Your behavior on social media is a reflection of how your own life is going. He has a legitimate background and I’ve wrestled him before. I’m excited to see his development on WWE TV. He is doing great thus far with the opportunities given and it all takes time," he wrote.
You can check out Ryback's X/Twitter post below:

Wrestling veteran believes WWE Superstar JC Mateo will be the perfect fit to be a Paul Heyman guy

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently revealed that he would like for JC Mateo to be a Paul Heyman guy.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter opined that JC Mateo would perfectly fit in with Paul Heyman and his stablemates. The NWA Hall of Famer noted that Mateo is being taken out by his opponents on a regular basis, and joining The Oracle would benefit him.

''I'd like to see him as the next Paul Heyman guy. I think he would fit in physically, perfectly, with Paul Heyman and his guys. I really do. That's what I'd like to see. As for him as the non-Samoan Samoan, he's okay, but he's getting beaten up a lot now too. After the second or third time I saw him in the ring, he's getting killed a bit, so it takes that heat off him," he said.
It will be interesting to see how WWE JC books Mateo moving forward.

