Former champion finally answers why he turned heel and attacked Seth Rollins; new title match announced on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was not happy with how things ended last week for him, and tonight, he made sure that the situation was addressed. After being attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura last week, he finally confronted him.

Nakamura had attacked Rollins last week after the two had teamed up as a three-man tag team with Cody Rhodes as well. Although they won the match, they could not celebrate as The Visionary was knocked out with a kick to the head by Nakamura.

The star was out to answer questions and was asked by Michael Cole why he would attack Seth Rollins. He started to speak in Japanese and then finally said in one sentence what he wanted.

He wanted the World Heavyweight Championship. Asked if he needed to kick Rollins in the head, the star replied in Japanese again before summarising in one sentence that he would win the world title.

Seth Rollins interrupted The King of Strong Style and made his way out to the ring. Rollins complimented the star for what he had done and how he had played it. He said that all he needed to do was ask for the championship match. But he no longer cared and wanted to get even with Nakamura now.

The World Heavyweight Champion said that he wanted to give Nakamura a surprise. He gave the star the title shot and said that it was up to Shinsuke to get the time and place.

Nakamura appeared to leave the ring after whispering something to the champion.

