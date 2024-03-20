Former champion to forcibly undergo major transformation for the first time since WWE debut

WWE Superstar Arianna Grace sent a message during the latest episode of NXT.

Arianna Grace faced Gigi Dolin during last week's show, and an interesting stipulation was attached. If Arianna emerged victorious, she would earn the opportunity to give Gigi a makeover, aiming to transform her into a true lady.

After securing a sneaky win by disqualification, Grace confronted Gigi in the locker room this week. She expressed her determination to bring out the true lady in Gigi and presented her with a sash, labeling her "Miss NXT in Training." Grace then took a "before" photograph as part of their makeover journey.

Arianna later took to X/Twitter and shared the before photograph of the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She expressed her excitement, stating that Gigi already looked amazing but hinted at even more stunning transformations to come.

"The official 'before' of @gigidolin_wwe. She looks amazing already in that sash, but just wait! 💕 #wwenxt," Arianna Grace shared.

Check out her tweet below:

WWE has a history of revamping the looks and gimmicks of its wrestlers over time, often as part of their character development or storylines. Given Gigi Dolin's same look since her NXT debut in 2021, seeing what changes or transformations might be in store for her character will be interesting.

