Former champion who last appeared 1,084 days ago sends emotional message after major WWE announcement

A former champion recently took to social media to send an emotional message after WWE's major announcement. The former champion being referred to is Mickie James.

James has been part of the pro wrestling world since 1999. She started performing in different independent wrestling promotions before joining World Wrestling Entertainment in 2003. Mickie went on to make a huge name in the Stamford-based promotion by winning several titles, including the Divas Championship and the Women's Championship. She was also an integral part of TNA Wrestling, where she won the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship five times.

Although Mickie James' last in-ring appearance in WWE came 1084 days ago in the Women's Royal Rumble on January 29, 2022, her husband, Nick Aldis, is currently working in the company as the SmackDown General Manager.

However, WWE and IMPACT Wrestling recently announced a multi-year partnership, which will give TNA stars and NXT stars crossover opportunities within the two promotions.

Following this major announcement, Mickie James took to her Instagram to post backstage photos from her recent appearance on the black and silver brand. The former Divas Champion uploaded pics with Fallon Henley, Karmen Petrovic, and Lola Vice. In her post's caption, the legendary wrestler sent an emotional message about her future in 2025.

"2025. What a time to be alive?! New adventures; new goals; new lessons; new conversations; new dreams; new visions; new inspirations; and even some new friends. Everything I thought I knew… feels all brand new again. The future is looking so bright. This year… Let it be blinding!" she wrote.

Mickie James sent a wholesome message to WWE legends Trish Stratus and Lita

Trish Stratus and Lita made history by becoming the first female wrestlers to main event an episode of RAW. After their historic match completed 20 years, Mickie James took to her X (fka Twitter) to send a wholesome message to the legends.

James showed her love and admiration for Lita and Trish Stratus before acknowledging their historic match, which paved the way for the future generation of the women's division.

"I just wanted to take a moment to show some love and some admiration for two very good friends of mine. Today marks twenty years to the day of history being made, or herstory, shall we? Trish Stratus, Lita, I love you so much. I remember little Alexis Laree (Mickie's former ring name), up and coming WWE Superstar, diva, watching this match live, and in that moment, realizing that the game was being changed for women like me," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Mickie James will return to the WWE ring once again to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble Match 2025.

