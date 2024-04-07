Former champion makes bold accusation following WWE awards

A former champion has made bold accusations against the Stamford-based company following the 2024 WWE Slammys.

Chelsea Green was nominated in the "Social Star of the Year" category alongside popular names, including Logan Paul, Liv Morgan, Grayson Waller, and the eventual winner Drew McIntyre. Green was upset that she didn't win, eventually grabbed the award and ran backstage as The Scottish Warrior was addressing the crowd.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion took to Instagram to accuse the wrestling promotion following the event. She shared a picture with McIntyre and a video clip of herself running away after grabbing the award. Chelsea Green shared a two-word message directed at World Wrestling Entertainment in the caption:

"SLAMMY SCREWJOB @wwe," she wrote.

Chelsea Green opens up about former WWE champion's potential return

Chelsea Green's real-life husband, Matt Cardona, was a part of the WWE roster for 15 years before his release in 2020. During his run with the wrestling promotion under the ring name Zack Ryder, the 38-year-old had multiple Intercontinental and United States Championship reigns. He also won the Tag Team Championship twice alongside Curt Hawkings.

During her appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Chelsea Green revealed she wants to team up with Cardona for a match in the Stamford-based company.

Green further stated that she believes it is only a matter of time before the Indy God returns to wrestling promotion:

"I am patiently waiting. Because not that I want to be partnered up with him [Matt Cardona] in WWE. That would be great. I think we could have an amazing mixed match, tag team division, whatever it is. But I don’t know. I don’t know why, I would love to know why. I would love to be a fly on the wall of, kind of like, the meetings of the top guys in WWE. But I do feel like in my heart of hearts, it’s only a matter of time, it feels crazy that he wouldn’t be," she said. [H/T: Chris Van Vliet]

Chelsea Green has transformed into one of the most entertaining characters on the female roster. It remains to be seen what plans the company has for the RAW Superstar following her absence from the WrestleMania XL match card.

