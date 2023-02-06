Former Champion makes bold statement ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber qualifying match

WWE RAW tonight will feature qualifying matches to fill the last two spots for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match. The Chamber match is scheduled for the eponymous premium live event on February 18, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The chamber bout will feature Austin Theory defending his title against five individuals. Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and former world champion Seth Rollins have already qualified.

Former Tag Team Triple Crown Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are looking to claim their contendership by defeating Elias and Judgment Day's Damien Priest respectively. Ahead of his qualifying match, Dawkins took to Twitter to make a bold statement:

"Tomorrow night I'm punching my ticket to the chamber."

We will have to wait to find out who will prevail in this exciting first-time ever contest.

Elias on his match against Dawkin's WWE tag team partner

Since his return to the Stamford-based promotion, Elias hasn't done anything significant, aside from a brief alliance with Riddle, which ended up being dropped before it could become anything. However, The Drifter plans to change that tonight when he takes on former tag champ Montez Ford. Elias tweeted:

"Tomorrow night my Road to #WrestleMania begins! It’s been a hard walk.. but everything will turn around for me!! Elias v Montez for a chance at the US Championship at Elimination Chamber takes place on #MondayNightRaw @wwe #WalkWithElias," tweeted Elias.

Both members of The Street Profits have a big night ahead of them. Both their matches could go either way as all parties involved need a win. However, WWE's choices for the victors tonight may give us a hint as to who will be getting a push on the road to WrestleMania and beyond.

Who do you think will prevail in The Street Profits' respective #1 contender's bouts tonight on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

