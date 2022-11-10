RAW Superstar Elias recently commented on a potential future collaboration with Matt Riddle.

The Drifter made his return to WWE TV on the October 17 episode of RAW. The man behind the character played the role of Elias' brother Ezekiel earlier this year. Zeke was on the Red Brand for a few months before being taken out by Kevin Owens on August 8. This spurred the return of Elias back on our TV screens.

The guitar-wielding superstar was interrupted by Riddle upon his return. The two have developed an uneasy relationship in the past month. While Elias initially wanted nothing to do with the former United States Champion, The Original Bro wants to team up with wrestler/musician.

Elias appeared on the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump, where he discussed a possible collaboration with the former UFC fighter in the future.

"I'm just thinking. I'm considering it, okay? Because I'm not going all in yet, I'm not one of those guys who just jumps in full force, but I'm considering a collaboration with Riddle," he said. "He loved my younger brother, he's been great with me, he has been very complimentary aout my music and stuff. I gotta consider it." [19:45 to 20:02]

This week's episode of Monday Night Raw wasn't particularly memorable for either of them. While Matt Riddle lost a six-man tag to The Bloodline while teaming up with The New Day, Elias lost his singles match to Otis of The Alpha Academy after a distraction caused by Chad Gable.

Matt Riddle will be in town for this week's SmackDown

RAW Superstar Matt Riddle will be in town for this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

This week's episode of the Blue Brand (November 11) is set to emanate from Indianapolis, IN and will see the start of the SmackDown World Cup, WWE's latest tournament. The episode will also see The Usos defend their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The New Day.

PWInsider has reported that Riddle and The Judgment Day from the Red Brand will be in town for this week's SmackDown and will possibly appear on the show.

Wrestling Update SZN @WrestlingSZN7 Matt Riddle and Judgement Day will be appearing at the WWE Smackdown taping in Indianapolis.( PWInsider) Matt Riddle and Judgement Day will be appearing at the WWE Smackdown taping in Indianapolis.( PWInsider)

The talents mentioned above might only work dark matches on the show, but Matt Riddle's history with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline could also mean that the former RAW Tag Team Champion will kickstart the build for the WarGames match at the upcoming Survivor Series.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes