Former 11-time Champion mocks Sami Zayn's recent actions from WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn's recent actions led to the former 11-time WWE Tag Team Champion mocking him after WWE SmackDown.

The Liberator became an Honorary Uce and joined the Bloodline after Roman Reigns opened his arms towards Zayn and offered him a new t-shirt. Last night, Logan Paul got under Jey Uso's skin and attempted to stir trouble in The Bloodline. Zayn stepped in and saved Jey which led to Reigns making his cousins Zayn's responsibility.

During a backstage interaction with the New Day, Xavier Woods mocked Zayn and Jey Uso and disrespected The Bloodline. The trio faced The New Day and Braun Strowman and lost as Jey and Sami couldn't get on the same page. Today, Woods uploaded a video and continued to mock Zayn:

"This man @SamiZayn evolved from Faux Pa to Step Daddy. Have fun @WWEUsos (Jey specifically)"

The Usos and the New Day have had a long rivalry and have faced each other numerous times. Unfortunately, The Bloodline failed to secure a win as Braun Strowman was in the New Day's corner.

Sami Zayn is set to face Xavier Woods' partner Kofi Kingston on next week's SmackDown

After months of preaching to Paul Heyman and The Bloodline, Sami Zayn finally got his shot and met The Tribal Chief. A few weeks ago, he was acknowledged by the stable and became the Honorary Uce.

Since then, the Honorary Uce has been putting his body on the line and protecting every member of the stable. However, Jey Uso is not happy with The Liberator's presence near his family.

Last night, the team of Sami Zayn and The Usos lost to the New Day and Braun Strowman. Jey and Sami were bickering on the outside when New Day hit Jimmy with the UpUpDownDown to secure the win.

After the match, it was announced that Zayn will go one-on-one against New Day's Kofi Kingston on next week's SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if The Liberator can vindicate himself by defeating the former WWE Champion.

Do you think Sami Zayn will turn on the Bloodline or vice versa? Sound off in the comment section.

