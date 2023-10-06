Former champion is open to having Jade Cargill join his newly formed faction

A former champion doesn't mind having Jade Cargill join his faction if they work on the same goals.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have shown a more vicious side to themselves since they joined Bobby Lashley to create a new faction. The group has made their intentions clear that they are ready to run WWE.

With Jade Cargill signed to WWE, Bobby Lashley said he would love to have her in the group. Speaking to The New York Post, Montez Ford added to this by stating that he is open to the idea as long as she has the same mindset and attitude as the rest of the group.

"Everything has to be like, you see what happens. The motive and the mindset that myself, Dawkins and Bobby have now is going along a certain way to get to a certain spot, an opportunity or a certain goal or a certain championship. All these things are now focused in our mind, if that brings along people along the way who have the same motive, who have the same mindset and are trying to build each other up and succeed and win and go forward."

The former RAW Tag Team Champion continued:

"If that does bring other people along the way that have that great mindset, you kind of just have to see what happens. You have to be open to everything. I would just say you have to keep your options open and see what happens."

Jade Cargill sent a message ahead of her rumored WWE debut

Soon after signing with WWE, Cargill reported to the WWE Performance Center. Since then, it has been reported that she would be part of the RAW brand. It has also been reported that the former AEW star will debut this weekend at WWE Fastlane.

Ahead of her rumored WWE debut, Cargill took to social media to post a message for her fans.

"I love my life," she posted.

Check out her tweet here:

It will be interesting to see in what capacity she makes her WWE debut at Fastlane this weekend.

