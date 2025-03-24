  • home icon
  Former champion pinned for the second time in a week in major RAW match

Former champion pinned for the second time in a week in major RAW match

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 24, 2025 21:06 GMT
A major tag team match took place tonight on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
A major tag team match took place tonight on RAW [Image credit: WWE.com]

A major star has been pinned for the second time in a week during tonight's episode of WWE RAW. This week's episode of WWE RAW took place in front of a lively crowd in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jey Uso was teased to team up with a mystery partner tonight on RAW to battle former WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) in a tag team match. Jimmy Uso was revealed to be The Yeet Master's mystery tag team partner and The Usos reunited to pick up the pinfall victory.

The Usos connected with the 1D on Theory for the win. It was the second time Jey Uso has pinned Austin Theory in the past week, as he squashed the former United States Champion last week in a match that received some criticism from wrestling fans.

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther showed up following the match to attack Jey Uso. Main Event Jey won the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and will be challenging The Ring General for the title at WrestleMania 41 next month.

Jimmy Uso saved his brother from Gunther's attack, and the World Heavyweight Champion retreated out of the ring to end the segment. Only time will tell if Jey can capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

