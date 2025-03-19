  • home icon
  Jey Uso drops a one-word message amid recent backlash from WWE fans

Jey Uso drops a one-word message amid recent backlash from WWE fans

By Ankit Verma
Modified Mar 19, 2025 20:17 GMT
Jey Uso on RAW [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]
Jey Uso on RAW [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]

Jey Uso is receiving major criticism from WWE fans following Monday Night RAW. The Yeet Master posted a social media update today amid the ongoing backlash.

The former Intercontinental Champion wrestled Grayson Waller on the red brand this week. The match ended within 30 seconds as Uso hit his opponent with an awkward-looking crossbody. The 39-year-old followed the sloppy finish with a botched dive onto A-Town Down Under over the top rope to make matters worse.

The squash match left the WWE Universe furious. However, the criticism is not only limited to the booking. Many fans are questioning Uso's in-ring ability, thanks to recent botches. Although the former multi-time Tag Team Champion has not responded directly to the backlash, he took to his Instagram story today to post a picture of the crowd enjoying his presence inside the squared circle with a one-word message.

"COLD," he wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Jey Uso delivers a one-word message [Photo credits: Screengrab of star's Instagram story]
Jey Uso delivers a one-word message [Photo credits: Screengrab of star's Instagram story]

Jey Uso's rivalry with A-Town Down Under continues on WWE RAW

Jey Uso has dominated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. He has not only got the better of the two during most physical confrontations, but the RAW Superstar has also defeated them in one-on-one competition. However, his rivalry with the heel duo seems far from over.

Jey is scheduled to wrestle the two next week on RAW. The OG Bloodline member will team up with a mystery partner to take on A-Town Down Under in a Tag Team Match.

Despite his ongoing rivalry with A-Town Down Under, Uso will also be focused on Gunther as The Ring General had promised 'weeks of hell' for Main Event Jey after the latter decided to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. The 37-year-old has since attempted to put the challenger to sleep every week on Monday Night RAW.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
