Former Champion pitches to become WWE's new General Manager

A former champion has publicly expressed her interest in becoming WWE's newest authority figure. The said performer is RAW star Chelsea Green.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is one of the most entertaining performers on Monday nights right now. For several months, Green has been at loggerheads with RAW's on-screen authority figure, Adam Pearce, which has resulted in many hilarious and memorable moments.

Chelsea Green now seemingly has her sights set on Pearce's position itself. A few hours back, she took to X social media platform to reveal she wanted to become WWE's newest General Manager. She also asked her fans if they wanted to see her in the role, with most fans responding in the affirmative.

Check out her tweet below:

"CHELSEA 4@WWE GM repost if you agree," tweeted Chelsea Green.

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see what's in store for Chelsea Green and her tag team partner, Piper Niven, in the 2024 Draft. If she happens to be drafted to SmackDown, fans could see her squabbling with the blue brand's GM, Nick Aldis.

Vince Russo wants to see Chelsea Green and Piper Niven turn babyfaces in WWE

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that if he were in charge of things, he would turn Chelsea Green and Piper Niven into babyfaces.

The former WCW Champion explained that he enjoyed watching Green and Niven and felt they were being wasted in their current heel avatars.

"I am going with, because I always think about if I was working with them, and I think it would be an absolute blast working with them, I think it would be a lot of fun working with them, and I think I would get them over as babyfaces absolutely huge, and I'm talking about Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. [They are] just being wasted."

Expand Tweet

With Green's former tag team partner, Sonya Deville, due to return soon, it could result in an intriguing storyline with the former having to choose between Piper Niven and Deville as her teammate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback