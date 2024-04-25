WWE should make major Chelsea Green change, ex-writer says (Exclusive)

Chelsea Green has featured prominently on WWE RAW over the last year. According to former head writer in Stamford-based company Vince Russo, the creative team should consider turning Green and her tag team partner Piper Niven into babyfaces.

The 2024 WWE Draft will take place on the April 26 episode of SmackDown and the April 29 episode of RAW. Green and Niven will be drafted as a tag team on the second night of the roster changes.

The latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo revolved around possible 2024 WWE Draft picks. Asked to choose a tag team, Russo made it clear how much he enjoys watching Green and Niven:

"I am going with, because I always think about if I was working with them, and I think it would be an absolute blast working with them, I think it would be a lot of fun working with them, and I think I would get them over as babyfaces absolutely huge, and I'm talking about Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. [They are] just being wasted." [From 12:48 – 13:16]

Russo believes a babyface turn would take the former Women's Tag Team Champions to the next level:

"First of all, Chelsea Green is the most entertaining thing on either show. I think that goes without saying, and you can see that that is there with Piper Niven. You can see it's there. There's just nobody giving them the proper attention, bro. I would get these two women over as huge babyfaces and they would be so entertaining." [13:37 – 14:04]

Watch the video above to hear where Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes ranked in the mock draft.

Why Chelsea Green impresses Vince Russo so much

After receiving her release from WWE in April 2021, Chelsea Green returned to the company in January 2023 on the RAW roster. She re-debuted as a heel and formed tag team partnerships with Carmella, Piper Niven, and Sonya Deville.

Vince Russo thinks Green is one of the best in WWE at getting the most out of her limited amount of television time:

"Al Snow will always tell you this, bro. You're given that TV time, whether it's a minute, whether it's 10 minutes. What are you doing with that time? I don't think anybody utilizes that time more than Chelsea Green. Every second in the ring she is doing character work and getting over, bro. That's who I want on my roster." [14:08 – 14:33]

Russo also gave his thoughts on Gunther's WWE status following his Intercontinental Championship loss to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL.

Which WWE stars would you like Chelsea Green to feud with? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Also watch:

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.