Vince Russo reveals his #1 pick for the 2024 WWE Draft (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was WWE RAW's head writer when the show regularly drew its highest television ratings in the late 1990s. Ahead of the 2024 WWE Draft, he explained why he would select Gunther among the top picks in the annual roster changes.

The 2024 WWE Draft will begin on the April 26 episode of SmackDown and conclude on the April 29 episode of RAW. Gunther has been a RAW Superstar over the last year after spending the previous 12 months on SmackDown.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, host Dr. Chris Featherstone selected Drew McIntyre as his first pick in a mock draft. Russo then explained why Gunther would be his number one selection:

"Bro, I think I am going with, but there's gonna have to be some rebuilding, bro. There's going to have to be some rebuilding because I would have never, ever booked him this way at WrestleMania, my number one pick is gonna be Gunther." [2:15 – 2:31]

As Russo referenced, Gunther's 666-day Intercontinental Championship reign recently ended at WrestleMania XL against Sami Zayn.

Watch the video above to find out Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns's mock draft positions.

Gunther's importance ahead of the 2024 WWE Draft

Although Gunther is approaching two decades as a wrestler, he is still only 36 years old. The Ring General has established himself as one of wrestling's top stars and looks on course to move into the main-event scene one day.

Dr. Chris Featherstone agreed with Vince Russo that the former Intercontinental Champion should be a priority pick:

"You wanna talk about failsafe pick right there. That's it right there. Gunther is absolute money. And talk about future potential, he's definitely the guy." [2:39 – 2:51]

Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther, and Ludwig Kaiser) moved to RAW as the sixth overall pick on the first night of last year's draft. It is unclear whether the trio will be drafted together this year, especially after Kaiser attacked Vinci on RAW this week.

