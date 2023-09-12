Former champion promises to expose Seth Rollins' "lies" on WWE RAW; hints at star hiding the truth

Seth Rollins has not had the best time over the last few weeks on WWE RAW. Ever since his back became a target, the star has been suffering and not doing too well, with even management worried about him. Now, though, the cause of all his issues, Shinsuke Nakamura has sent another message.

Nakamura was the one who revealed that Rollins was always in pain and had back issues. He also was the one to target it during their title match at Payback. Even though he lost the match, he didn't lose the opportunity to beat down the champion and made sure that he could not leave alone and needed support.

In a promo from a backstage area, Nakamura sent a warning to The Visionary. He said that he knew that Rollins had been lying and that he would "expose" the lies soon. He also made sure to remind the star that he would be coming for the World Heavyweight Championship but would not do it on Rollins' timetable.

Instead, he promised to come after him and get the title when he felt like it.

The WWE star is in a clear power demonstration, playing mind games with Seth Rollins, although it's not certain what lies he's talking about.

