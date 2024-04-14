Former champion pushes for talent exchange between WWE and NJPW

A former WWE Champion recently shared his thoughts on New Japan Pro-Wrestling while pushing for the two wrestling promotions to exchange talents. The superstar in question is Big E.

The 38-year-old has been absent from the Stamford-based company for over two years following a career-threatening injury. During a match on the March 11, 2022, edition of SmackDown, the former WWE Champion landed on his head while receiving a belly-to-belly from Ridge Holland outside the ring, which resulted in a severe neck injury. The New Day member has yet to get medically cleared to compete.

During his recent appearance on WWE UpUpDownDown's Fanatics Live, Big E shared his take on New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The former Intercontinental Champion pointed out that there are several great performers in the Japanese wrestling promotion. He further claimed that it has deeply influenced the modern wrestling style in the United States:

"My thoughts on New Japan? I always have. I love that wrestling is in a really great spot where people have a lot of different options. There is a ton to watch, a ton of different styles. I love Shingo Takagi. I think he is very, very talented. There’s a ton of great talent in New Japan, and I feel like New Japan has greatly influenced a lot of the style of modern US wrestling," he said.

Big E name-dropped a few current WWE stars' recent performances outside the wrestling promotion. He further stated that it would be great to see performers change between the two companies:

"At least we all think we can make it in New Japan. A lot of us dream of one day doing a run in Japan or doing a G1. But it takes a toll, from what I hear. It’d be cool. I think we’re doing more. Obviously, it’s really cool to see Shayna [Baszler] at Bloodsport. Wasn’t [William] Regal’s son [also at Bloodsport?] Yeah. So I feel like now we’re in an atmosphere where you might get to see a talent change between New Japan and WWE. That’d be cool." [H/T: Fightful]

WWE Superstar Big E shares heartbreaking update

Despite his absence from in-ring action, Big E has been an active member of the WWE roster, making several community appearances. The former Tag Team Champion recently hosted the Slammy Awards as well.

Big E recently took to X/Twitter to share a heartbreaking update on his recovery from the devastating injury. The New Day member revealed that he is not medically cleared and may never be:

The former Money in the Bank Winner, however, concluded by pointing out that he is immensely happy despite the setback and is leading a healthy life. It remains to be seen if the former champion will ever return to the squared circle.

