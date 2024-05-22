Former Champion pushes for WWE Hall of Fame induction; hasn't wrestled for the company in 18 years

A WWE legend has revealed that she is hoping to one day be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame. Paul Heyman, Stacy Keibler, and more stars were inducted this year during WrestleMania XL weekend last month in Philadelphia.

Jazz had an impressive career as a wrestler but has not yet been honored at the WWE Hall of Fame. Speaking on Busted Open Radio recently, she was asked if she wanted to be inducted and the veteran admitted that she does. Jazz said she feels that one day it will happen and to "never say never".

"Well of course, who doesn’t (think about the WWE Hall of Fame)? If you ever worked with the company, of course you think about it. Yes, and I’m a big believer of, in this industry, never say never. I feel that one day, my time will come. When? I have no idea but, I most definitely feel like my day will come," she said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Jazz is a two-time WWE/WWF Women's Champion and was popular in the company during the earlier 2000's. She has not wrestled in the company since her loss to Mickie James on June 7, 2006.

Rey Mysterio reflects on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Latino World Order's Rey Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year during WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley decided to walk out of Rey Mysterio's speech during the ceremony last year. However, the legend got his revenge by defeating his son in a singles match at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview last month, Mysterio opened up about what being in the Hall of Fame meant to him. He shared that it validated his hard work and it was a gratifying feeling.

"When you look at it, you see all the work you've put in, the years, the sacrifices, and not only yourself, what you put your family through, my wife, my kids, and it gives you the sensation that we did it," Rey Mysterio said. "We did it. It's like it's done. It's such a cool gratification feeling that I get every time I look at it." [0:52 – 1:17]

Jazz spent years on the independent wrestling scene and made a surprise appearance at AEW All Out 2019 in the Casino Battle Royal. It will be interesting to see if the veteran gets inducted into the Hall of Fame down the line.