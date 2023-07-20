Former champion questions her own WWE future after heartbreaking loss

Suffering losses in WWE is never easy, but it's worse when those losses are in matches where you're squashed without being able to mount any offense. Former women's champion Nikki Cross has now looked back at her WWE career while questioning what's next for her.

The star faced Shayna Baszler this week on RAW, where she was choked out and had to submit within 18 seconds of the match starting. The short duration of the match and the loss added to what has already been a terrible year for Cross in wrestling.

The last televised match she won came in February, making it almost five months without a win. On top of that, since her return in 2022, she has been nowhere near the titles, except the 24/7 Championship. She won that last year but was used to writing it off the TV, dumping it into a bin while walking backstage.

Now, Cross is naturally contemplating her future in the company. Posting a picture from when she won the RAW Women's Championship, she asked if she could ever return to that place again and said that she would have to see.

What's next for Nikki Cross in WWE?

She added, though, that she had a lot of goals that she had left to achieve.

All of this came after she was left heartbroken and thinking of walking away from wrestling immediately after her loss.

