Former Champion thinks about stepping away from wrestling after heartbreaking 18-second loss on WWE RAW

It’s not easy being a WWE Superstar, especially when you have not had the best run on the roster for some time. It can be daunting for anyone to face such a prospect, and for one superstar after RAW, even leaving the profession seemed a possible idea. Nikki Cross reacted to her heartbreaking loss on RAW this week.

Cross was put in a match against Shayna Baszler this week. This came very soon after she had just recently graduated. Her graduation was also a massive occasion, one that she had been working towards for a long time.

Finally, back in action, she was not able to celebrate her achievement with a win on RAW or even a proper performance. The WWE Superstar found herself facing a motivated Shayna Baszler, who promptly put her in a Kirifuda Clutch. Despite struggling, and her best attempts, she had to tap out, ending her match in just 18 seconds.

Now, she has reacted to the heartbreaking loss on Twitter.

“Maybe I should stick to studying 😅😂 #WWERaw 📚👩🏻‍💻”

The star tried to appear cheerful, although such a loss would naturally be demotivating for anyone.

Hopefully, she can bounce back with a win soon.

