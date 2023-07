Former Champion thinks about stepping away from wrestling after heartbreaking 18-second loss on WWE RAW

It’s not easy being a WWE Superstar, especially when you have not had the best run on the roster for some time. It can be daunting for anyone to face such a prospect, and for one superstar after RAW, even leaving the profession seemed a possible idea. Nikki Cross reacted to her heartbreaking loss on RAW this week.

Cross was put in a match against Shayna Baszler this week. This came very soon after she had just recently graduated. Her graduation was also a massive occasion, one that she had been working towards for a long time.

Finally, back in action, she was not able to celebrate her achievement with a win on RAW or even a proper performance. The WWE Superstar found herself facing a motivated Shayna Baszler, who promptly put her in a Kirifuda Clutch. Despite struggling, and her best attempts, she had to tap out, ending her match in just 18 seconds.

Now, she has reacted to the heartbreaking loss on Twitter.

β€œMaybe I should stick to studying πŸ˜ πŸ˜‚ #WWERaw πŸ“šπŸ‘©πŸ»β€πŸ’»β€

The star tried to appear cheerful, although such a loss would naturally be demotivating for anyone.

Hopefully, she can bounce back with a win soon.

