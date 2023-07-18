Former MITB winner squashed in 18 seconds on RAW despite being "loved" by Vince McMahon in 2021

Vince McMahon loved a certain superstar to push her enough to become Ms. Money in the Bank in 2021. However, despite the rumored love from Vince McMahon, it has been a big fall for Nikki Cross (fka Nikki A.S.H.) as she lost in a whopping 18 seconds on RAW this week.

Back in 2021, it was reported that Vince McMahon was a big fan of Nikki A.S.H.'s new character, which is why he rewarded her with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Her push didn't last too long, and she lost the title back to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2021 and went on a briefly successful tag team run with Rhea Ripley.

On the latest episode of RAW, despite going after Shayna Baszler as soon as the bell rang, Nikki Cross got squashed in just 18 seconds after being choked out with the Kirifuda Clutch.

Post-match, Ronda Rousey confronted her former partner, who called her out for being able to speak so boldly from a distance. Rousey was all the way up above the crowd and cut a better promo than usual.

She gave The Queen of Spades the opportunity to be on the SummerSlam card, and the match is set to be official soon.

