Vince McMahon "rewarded" WWE RAW star for creating new gimmick - Reports

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is reportedly a fan of new RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. She was "rewarded" with the Money in the Bank win and the Women's title for the "initiative" she took in creating her new gimmick.

A report by WrestlingNews, following Nikki A.S.H.'s win at Money in the Bank on Sunday night, has revealed that Vince McMahon loves the RAW star's new superhero gimmick.

Her new gimmick has "opened up a world of opportunities to sell more merchandise" as well as being involved in community outreach programs for kids. Here's what the report said:

“Vince loves the gimmick and feels that she has opened up a world of opportunities to sell more merchandise and for her to do some community outreach with the kids. She took the initiative and she got rewarded last night. She brings a lot to the table and she made herself much more valuable with this superhero gimmick."

Vince McMahon and the WWE creative team are reportedly pleased with Nikki A.S.H., while those in the locker room like her as well.

Nikki A.S.H.'s whirlwind 24 hours in WWE

Nikki A.S.H., formerly known as Nikki Cross, has had an incredible 24 hours in WWE. She won the Women's Money in the Bank contract on Sunday night, which was probably the highlight of her career.

The following night on RAW, she cashed in her briefcase on RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and defeated her. Flair was in a match with Rhea Ripley in the main event of RAW, a rematch from the night before at Money in the Bank.

The Queen lost by disqualification and was attacked by Ripley, following which Nikki A.S.H. seized on the opportunity and cashed in her contract.

This was Nikki A.S.H.'s first singles title in WWE, adding to the two Women's Tag Team titles she previously held in the company.

