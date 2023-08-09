Former champion quietly stole massive 6-year streak after Roman Reigns' win at SummerSlam

Jimmy Uso's shocking betrayal at SummerSlam and Roman Reigns' subsequent win over Jey Uso allowed him to end his brother's impressive six-year streak.

Jey Uso has wrestled at SummerSlam four times since 2017. He competed thrice with Jimmy Uso and once in a singles match at the recently concluded premium live event. The Usos have been undefeated on SummerSlam since their first match on the show in 2017.

This year, Jey challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Tribal Combat. He came close to victory multiple times as he kept fending off Solo Sikoa's repeated interferences.

Ultimately, he managed to pin Reigns' shoulder to the mat, but Jimmy Uso pulled him out of the ring right before the referee could finish his three count. Jimmy then hit Jey with a Superkick at ringside, following which Reigns delivered a Spear to seal his win.

The result ended Jey Uso's six-year winning streak at SummerSlam, and now, Jimmy Uso is the one who remains undefeated at the show in the past six years. However, Jey's winning streak would still count for tag team matches.

Roman Reigns to miss several WWE shows post-SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns reportedly sustained an injury during his title defense against Jey Uso at Summerlam. He seemingly got hurt while receiving a Suicide Divde from Jey, and the latter was caught warning his cousin ahead of the move.

Reigns' injury raised concerns over his next appearance after SummerSlam. However, WWE's plans for the premium live events over the next few months may not involve The Tribal Chief.

WWE has not advertised him to appear at any significant event following The Biggest Party of the Summer. In Reigns' absence, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa are expected to enjoy the spoils of a war between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

