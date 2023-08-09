Roman Reigns can't be called "a liar," say WWE fans after heartbreaking video from SummerSlam goes viral

One of the most shocking WWE moments of the year saw Jimmy Uso betray his brother, Jey Uso, stopping him from defeating Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat. A video of Jey's reaction to the betrayal went viral, and fans couldn't stop but pay attention.

The Bloodline's implosion led to The Usos turning on Roman Reigns, but a massive twist saw Jimmy later betray Jey during the latter's biggest singles match. He held his ground against Reigns and came close to beating the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on multiple occasions despite Solo Sikoa's repeated interferences.

The match's closing moments saw Jimmy Uso appear out of nowhere, preventing Jey from scoring the pinfall. The latter's reaction to his brother's betrayal showed that he was visibly stung, and a video capturing the moment went viral after the show.

WWE uploaded the video on Twitter and asked fans to share their honest reactions to the betrayal. Many were furious with the decision, arguing that Jimmy Uso had no reason to turn on his brother, considering Jey left The Bloodline for him. Others were impressed with the plot twist and look forward to seeing how The Bloodline saga unfolds after SummerSlam.

Several fans took the opportunity to remind everyone that Roman Reigns was right all along. The Tribal Chief stated that Jimmy Uso was jealous of his brother's success as the Right Hand Man. In hindsight, he tried to pit a brother against a brother, which paid off at SummerSlam. Jey Uso's expression upon Jimmy Uso's heel turn reveal caused a stir among viewers, and many shared the sentiment.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about the heartbreaking video of Jey Uso's reaction to his brother Jimmy Uso's betrayal at SummerSlam:

ro @romanamjones2 twitter.com/wwe/status/168… Call him what ya want, but you can't call Reigns a liar.

P @ForeverBlue_07 @WWE Made no sense whatsoever, Jey only turned on Roman cause Jimmy did and attacked Roman at NOC.

Roman Reigns suffered an injury at WWE SummerSlam 2023

mister j @brandnewdrip apparently this where roman reigns got injured. it sounds like jey said “watch out joe” or something because roman probably wasn’t in the right position for the suicide dive. pic.twitter.com/Ft1bPoDzqn

Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Jey Uso at SummerSlam owing to Jimmy's interference. However, backstage reports later suggested that The Tribal Chief was injured during the match. He seemingly hurt his left arm when Jey Uso hit him with a Suicide Dive.

A viral clip of the spot shows Jey Uso warning Reigns against getting hurt from the move. The latter is not advertised for any premium live events over the next few months. Hence, Reigns' SummerSlam injury will likely not impact the creative plans as we advance.

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Jey Uso are expected to come face-to-face during this week's episode of SmackDown.

