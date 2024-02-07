Former champion reacts to Gunther's major WWE milestone

WWE Superstar Gunther is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of the Stamford-based company. His stablemate Giovanni Vinci recently reacted to a major milestone completed by The Ring General.

The leader of Imperium defeated Ricochet on the June 10, 2022 edition of Friday Night SmackDown to win the Intercontinental Championship. The 36-year-old has now held the title for more than 600 days, having defended the title against several top names, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Gunther made his way to the ring alongside other members of Imperium to celebrate 600 days as the Intercontinental Champion. As he was addressing the crowd in attendance, The Ring General was interrupted by Jey Uso.

The two superstars got involved in a war of words, eventually leading to a brawl. Before the heel faction could take advantage of the number's game, The New Day came out to even the odds and extended their feud with Imperium.

Imperium member and former NXT Tag Team Champion Giovanni Vinci recently took to X to share a picture of himself and Ludwig Kaiser standing alongside The Ring General during his 600-day celebration segment on the latest edition of the red brand.

"600+🍾🥂✨🥳🎉🎊," wrote Giovanni Vinci.

You can check the tweet below:

Gunther explains why he has legitimate heat with Bret Hart

The Ring General defended his Intercontinental Champion against Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle in a highly intriguing match in 2022. However, Hall of Famer Brett Hart seemed unimpressed with the bouts on the premium live event and expressed his dislike of certain things later.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Gunther praised the former Intercontinental Champion for his in-ring ability. However, the current champion also mentioned how Hart often talked about his dislike of certain things from the match between The Ring General and the Celtic Warrior:

"I think it is obvious that in-ring, he [Bret Hart] is one of the best to ever do it. Very enjoyable. He was very popular in Germany and Austria when I was growing up. He was a big superstar there. But as Ludwig said before, I don't forget. And [what] that man said at my match in Cardiff and was not mentioning nice things after that. So, he is not going to get anything nice from me. Too bad he is not in the state anymore to settle this in the ring. It would have been very interesting," he said.

With Brett Hart unlikely to make an in-ring return, a potential match between the two might never happen. But as Gunther said, it would have been interesting to see two of the best in-ring performers square off inside the WWE ring.

