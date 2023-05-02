Former champion reacts to being ignored in the first four rounds of the WWE Draft

Former United States Champion Baron Corbin shared his reaction after not being announced to RAW or SmackDown in the first four rounds of the 2023 WWE Draft.

Since his promotion to the main roster, Baron Corbin has gone through several character transformations. One of them witnessed the former NXT star lose his fortune and go bankrupt.

The character was well-liked by fans, and it was the closest they got to seeing a babyface Corbin. The former US Champion was on a six-month losing run. However, it ended when he defeated Rick Boogs at a recent WWE live event in Paris.

With the ongoing 2023 WWE Draft, the 38-year-old star is yet to be chosen by SmackDown or RAW. Hence, Corbin took to Twitter to share that it was not a good start for him, given that he was not selected for the draft.

Check out Baron Corbin's tweet below:

The Lone Wolf is undoubtedly one of WWE's most heinous heels of the modern era. Unlike many other wicked performances, Baron Corbin continuously attracts boos.

It'll be intriguing to see what the future holds for Corbin before the WWE Draft.

Where should Baron Corbin be drafted during the draft? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes