Former Champion reacts to loss to legend at WWE Payback 

WWE aired its latest PLE, WWE Payback from Pittsburgh, last night. Multiple titles were defended on the show, including the US Championship. Rey Mysterio successfully defended his title against former champion Austin Theory.

Rey won the title from Theory on an episode of Smackdown. Mysterio had replaced fellow LWO member Santos Escobar in the title match after the latter was attacked by A-Town. The former champion won a shot to regain his title after beating LA Knight in a number one contender match.

Theory and Mysterio faced off on Payback with the title on the line. The legendary luchador got the win over his younger rival with a roll-up and retained his title. The match was sponsored by Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Theory was clearly upset with his loss to the Hall of Famer and shared his complaints on Twitter after the event.

You can take a look at his post below:

"That damn Cinnamon Toast Crunch distracted me!," wrote Theory.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins was attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura after WWE Payback went off the air

Seth Rollins (left) and Shinsuke Nakamura (right)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins secured a hard-fought victory against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback. The Japanese superstar targeted the champion's back as he promised, but it wasn't enough to secure the title. A frustrated Nakamura attacked Rollins after the main event of the show.

The attack occurred after the premium live event went off the air. The King of Strong Style attacked The Visionary's back again. This probably was done as a way to continue their feud. The storyline got a positive reaction. The fans are glad that the company is continuing their program. Nakamura has been booked as a real threat to the championship since his heel turn.

What did you think of Shinsuke Nakamura's attack on Rollins? Did you enjoy the main event? Let us know in the comments below

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here