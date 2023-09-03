Why did Seth Rollins get attacked after WWE Payback went off the air? Likely reason explored

Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback 2023, after delivering a physical and intense match. The King of Strong Style targeted Rollins' back multiple times during the match, but somehow, Rollins managed to secure a pinfall victory in this hard-fought bout.

However, after losing the match, a frustrated Nakamura launched another brutal assault on The Visionary. This attack by Nakamura took place after the show went off the air. During this whole assault, the crowd chanted "We want Priest!" but there was no immediate appearance from Damian Priest.

However, this post-match assault could be setting up another match between Nakamura and Rollins in WWE. The decision to continue this rivalry may stem from Nakamura's strong representation, and the crowd reaction during their feud.

Nakamura's performance at Payback 2023 is also likely to impress WWE officials, which could later benefit the King of Strong Style in the company. Moreover, if WWE do decide to book a rematch between Nakamura and Seth Rollins, Fastlane 2023 could indeed be an ideal location for their next encounter.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming edition of WWE RAW and what aftermath the company has in store for us after his intensified performance.

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura both achieved major achievements at Payback 2023

The main event match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback 2023 holds significance for both superstars, as it marked important achievements in their careers.

For Shinsuke Nakamura, this match was a milestone as it was his first-ever main event at a premium live event in WWE. This achievement reflected his status as a top-level competitor and indicated WWE's confidence in him as a headlining talent.

For Seth Rollins, this match also held special significance as it marked the first time that the World Heavyweight Championship had headlined a premium live event. Despite holding the championship since Night of Champions 2023, Rollins had not previously main-evented a PLE.

With Roman Reigns, the Undisputed Champion, absent from WWE television, Rollins had the opportunity to step into the main event spotlight. Moreover, the Tribal Chief is also likely to be absent in upcoming months, and it looks like the World Heavyweight Championship will headline those shows.

The continuation of the feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins in the upcoming weeks will likely provide fans with a more compelling and interesting storyline to look forward to.

