Former Champion relieved after Rey Mysterio snaps on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio finally attacked his son Dominik for crossing the line one too many times. Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar was relieved to see the veteran finally take down the heel.

Escobar has had Rey Mysterio's back for some time on SmackDown. He stood up to Dominik on the March 3, 2023, episode of the show, but lost the match against the 25-year-old. Escobar also failed to take down the heel in tag team action on several occasions.

Rey faced LA Knight on the recent episode of SmackDown and lost the match after interference from Dominik. After the match, Dom disrespected his mother, forcing the future Hall of Famer to finally snap and attack him.

The veteran’s actions pleased many members of the WWE Universe, including Santos Escobar. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion reacted to a tweet by WWE’s official Twitter handle with a single word:

The leader of Legado Del Fantasma was relieved to see Rey finally stand up against his son after so many months on SmackDown. The veteran also accepted Dominik’s challenge to a match at WrestleMania 39.

WWE veteran believes Rey Mysterio will pass the torch to his son soon

Vickie Guerrero worked closely with The Master of the 619 for several years in WWE. Before the match between Rey and Dominik was made official for WrestleMania 39, Vickie made a bold prediction.

The AEW manager was recently interviewed on the Whole Story podcast. She predicted that Rey was nearing retirement and would pass the torch to his son soon.

Vickie added that Dominik would win the match between the father and son. It would be a 'passing of the torch' moment as Rey Mysterio nears his retirement.

"I'm gonna say, Dominik, because he's a little younger and quicker, and I think that would be the logical solution because Rey, I think he's gonna retire," Vickie Guerrero said.

It looks like the 25-year-old has a bright future ahead of him. However, he will have to carry the Mysterio family name forward once his father calls it a day.

